Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on CyberArk Software (CYBR), with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 73.1% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyberArk Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.42, a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

CyberArk Software’s market cap is currently $4.64B and has a P/E ratio of 89.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.20.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Israel; United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Other. Its products include core privileged access security, application identity and endpoint privilege manager, and Conjur. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon N. Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.