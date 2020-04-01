Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Oppenheimer analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 37.5% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $71.68 average price target.

Crispr Therapeutics AG’s market cap is currently $2.69B and has a P/E ratio of 42.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.