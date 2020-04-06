Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on CME Group (CME)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Buy rating on CME Group (CME) yesterday and set a price target of $237.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $173.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -24.3% and a 0.0% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CME Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $196.11, which is a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $194.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $225.36 and a one-year low of $131.81. Currently, CME Group has an average volume of 2.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CME in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CME Group, Inc. operates as a security and commodity exchange company. It provides the risk management and investment needs of customers around the globe. The company offers a wide range of products across various asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate. CME Group brings buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex electronic trading platform across the globe and its open outcry trading facilities in Chicago and New York City. The company also provides clearing and settlement services for exchange-traded contracts, as well as for cleared over-the-counter derivatives transactions. It also offers market data services-including live quotes, delayed quotes, market reports and a comprehensive historical data service and has expanded into the index services business through CME Group Index Services. CME Group was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.