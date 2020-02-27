Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Athenex (ATNX)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Athenex (ATNX) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.13.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 39.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athenex is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.33.

The company has a one-year high of $21.11 and a one-year low of $8.82. Currently, Athenex has an average volume of 776.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATNX in relation to earlier this year.

Athenex, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer.It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.