Oppenheimer Maintains Their Buy Rating on Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Apple (AAPL), with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $157.58, implying a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Apple’s market cap is currently $2101B and has a P/E ratio of 28.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.37.

Apple, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories. It also offers a range of related services. Its products include iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod and AirPods. The services segment is comprised of AppleCare, cloud services, digital content offerings like the App Store and other content services like Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple TV+, payment services such as Apple Card and Apple Pay as well as advertising and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

