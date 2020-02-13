Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Waste Management (WM)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye maintained a Hold rating on Waste Management (WM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.61, close to its 52-week high of $125.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.80.

Based on Waste Management’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.97 billion and net profit of $495 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.84 billion and had a net profit of $531 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WM in relation to earlier this year.

Waste Management, Inc. is engaged in provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following business segments: Tier 1. Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises exclusively of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises predominately of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.