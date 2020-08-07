Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Teradata (TDC)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Hold rating on Teradata (TDC) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 72.8% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teradata is a Hold with an average price target of $24.00, implying a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Teradata’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $434 million and net profit of $168 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $468 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10 million.

Teradata Corp. engages in the provision of data platforms, consulting services, marketing, and analytic solutions. It operates through the Americas Region and International Region segments. The Americas Region segment consists of North America and Latin America. The International Region segment includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.