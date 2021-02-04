Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Tapestry (TPR)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Tapestry (TPR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 78.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Tapestry has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Tapestry’s market cap is currently $9.6B and has a P/E ratio of -19.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -57.04.

Tapestry, Inc. engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors. The Kate Spade segment focuses on Kate Spade New York brand products to customers through Kate Spade operated stores, including the Internet, sales to wholesale customers, through concession shop-in-shops and through independent third party distributors. The Stuart Weitzman segment comprises Stuart Weitzman brand products primarily through Stuart Weitzman operated stores. The Corporate segment represents certain costs that are not directly distributed to a brand. The company was founded by Dawn Hughes in 1941 and is headquartered in New York, NY.