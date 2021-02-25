Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers (SFM). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, United Natural Foods, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sprouts Farmers with a $25.33 average price target, implying a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Sprouts Farmers’ market cap is currently $2.53B and has a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.07.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in operating healthy grocery stores. It specializes in fresh, natural, and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care, and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney and Shon Alexander Boney on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.