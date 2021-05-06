Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.05, close to its 52-week low of $68.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 45.4% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.00, an 84.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $5.8B and has a P/E ratio of -10.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SRPT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Kathleen Behrens, a Director at SRPT sold 5,000 shares for a total of $428,800.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.