Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on PolarityTE (PTE)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Hold rating on PolarityTE (PTE) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.13, close to its 52-week low of $0.78.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 45.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PolarityTE with a $3.00 average price target.

Based on PolarityTE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.27 million and GAAP net loss of $12.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.79 million.

PolarityTE, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, which focuses on discovering, designing and developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Its products include SkinTE, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. The company was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.