Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Hold rating on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 49.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nektar Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.60, implying a 49.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nektar Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $3.19B and has a P/E ratio of -7.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in applying technology platforms to develop novel drug candidates. The company focuses on the therapies for cancer, autoimmune disease, and chronic pain. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.