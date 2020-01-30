Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Hold rating on MiX Telematics (MIXT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 76.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SPS Commerce, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

MiX Telematics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

MiX Telematics’ market cap is currently $327.9M and has a P/E ratio of 19.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.89.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.