Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on Lumber Liquidators (LL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.77.

Lumber Liquidators has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

Based on Lumber Liquidators’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $56.88 million.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. It offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.