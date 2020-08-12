Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Lemonade (LMND)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Hold rating on Lemonade (LMND) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 72.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lemonade is a Hold with an average price target of $80.75, representing a 19.8% upside. In a report issued on July 27, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes.