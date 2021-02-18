Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Iqiyi (IQ)

Christine Brown- February 18, 2021, 4:45 AM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Hold rating on Iqiyi (IQ) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.98.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 52.4% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Yalla Group.

Iqiyi has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.03 and a one-year low of $14.51. Currently, Iqiyi has an average volume of 11.76M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iQIYI, Inc. engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It also operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts