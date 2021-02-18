Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Iqiyi (IQ)

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Hold rating on Iqiyi (IQ) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.98.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 52.4% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Yalla Group.

Iqiyi has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $28.03 and a one-year low of $14.51. Currently, Iqiyi has an average volume of 11.76M.

iQIYI, Inc. engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It also operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.