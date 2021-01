Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on IDEX (IEX)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Hold rating on IDEX (IEX) on March 27. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $193.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 67.8% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

IDEX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $216.75, which is a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Melius Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $211.71 and a one-year low of $104.56. Currently, IDEX has an average volume of 458.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IEX in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Ernest Mrozek, a Director at IEX sold 3,530 shares for a total of $673,383.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems. The Health and Science Technologies segment includes design, production, and distribution of precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems used in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics, pneumatic components, and sealing solutions. The Fire and Safety or Diversified Products segment consist of production of firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, and lifting bags for the fire and rescue industry. The company was founded on September 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.