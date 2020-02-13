Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on HubSpot (HUBS)

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda maintained a Hold rating on HubSpot (HUBS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $184.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 48.4% and a 96.1% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $202.17.

The company has a one-year high of $207.98 and a one-year low of $137.30. Currently, HubSpot has an average volume of 544.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 99 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HUBS in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Brian Halligan, the CEO of HUBS bought 439 shares for a total of $672.

Earlier this month, Brian Halligan, the CEO of HUBS bought 439 shares for a total of $672.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.