Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Hamilton Lane (HLNE). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.66, close to its 52-week high of $69.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 70.2% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Goldman Sachs Group, and Blackstone Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hamilton Lane is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hamilton Lane’s market cap is currently $1.96B and has a P/E ratio of 43.51. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HLNE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hamilton Lane, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments.