Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Flowserve (FLS)

In a report issued on March 27, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Flowserve (FLS). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 67.8% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flowserve is a Hold with an average price target of $39.00, representing a 2.4% upside. In a report issued on September 15, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.41 and a one-year low of $18.98. Currently, Flowserve has an average volume of 1.16M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pump Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pump Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services. The Flow Control Division segment involves engineered and industrial valves, control valves, actuators and controls and related services. The company was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.