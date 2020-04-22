Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 60.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Church & Dwight, and Sprouts Farmers.

Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.91, implying a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings’ market cap is currently $3.55B and has a P/E ratio of 19.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.21.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of warehouse club. The company was founded on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.