Oppenheimer Maintains a Hold Rating on Arista Networks (ANET)

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks (ANET). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $220.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Zoom Video Communications, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arista Networks with a $209.07 average price target, which is a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $289.46 and a one-year low of $156.64. Currently, Arista Networks has an average volume of 960.3K.

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.