Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on US Bancorp (USB)

Catie Powers- September 8, 2020, 5:18 AM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on US Bancorp (USB) on August 31. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 59.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Bancorp with a $42.44 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $61.11 and a one-year low of $28.36. Currently, US Bancorp has an average volume of 7.52M.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It offers financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat & RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking & savings accounts, debit cards, online & mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

