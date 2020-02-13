Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tyler Technologies (TYL), with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $334.17, close to its 52-week high of $340.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 56.5% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Turtle Beach, and Take-Two.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tyler Technologies with a $312.60 average price target, which is a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $340.51 and a one-year low of $196.88. Currently, Tyler Technologies has an average volume of 280.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TYL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Brian K. Miller, the EVP & CFO of TYL sold 17,750 shares for a total of $5,022,360.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax segments.