Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Turtle Beach (HEAR)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Buy rating on Turtle Beach (HEAR) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.03, close to its 52-week low of $7.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 56.5% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Take-Two, and Identiv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turtle Beach is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

Based on Turtle Beach’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $24.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HEAR in relation to earlier this year.

Turtle Beach Corp. engages in the development, commercialization, and marketing of audio peripherals. It operates through the Headset and HyperSound business segments. The Headset segment offers gaming headset solutions for video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, and mobile and tablet devices.