Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Tesla (TSLA)

In a report released yesterday, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $427.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 49.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tesla with a $560.70 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $968.99 and a one-year low of $176.99. Currently, Tesla has an average volume of 19.68M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More on TSLA: