Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 49.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Strongbridge Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Based on Strongbridge Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.23 million and GAAP net loss of $11.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.98 million.

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in Lower Southampton, PA.