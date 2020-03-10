Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Purple Innovation (PRPL) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 62.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lumber Liquidators, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Purple Innovation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.20.

Based on Purple Innovation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.59 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $979K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PRPL in relation to earlier this year.

Purple Innovation, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of mattresses, cushions, pillows, and other comfort products. The firm uses Hyper-Elastic Polymer technology. Its products include mattresses, new purple mattress, original purple mattress, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets.