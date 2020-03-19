Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Polyone (POL)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on Polyone (POL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.13, close to its 52-week low of $8.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 49.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Polyone is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.67.

Polyone’s market cap is currently $934.8M and has a P/E ratio of 6.02. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.74.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of POL in relation to earlier this year.

PolyOne Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution.