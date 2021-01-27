Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Pinduoduo (PDD)

Christine Brown- January 27, 2021, 6:15 AM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Buy rating on Pinduoduo (PDD) today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $173.98, close to its 52-week high of $195.11.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 50.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Yalla Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinduoduo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $184.64, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pinduoduo’s market cap is currently $213.4B and has a P/E ratio of -139.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 39.29.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts