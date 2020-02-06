Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON)

In a report released yesterday, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 69.4% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Tencent Holdings.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.23, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $37.02 and a one-year low of $20.46. Currently, Peloton Interactive has an average volume of 5.14M.

