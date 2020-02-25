Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) today and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $237.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, CyberArk Software, and Varonis Systems.

Palo Alto Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $252.23, representing a 6.5% upside. In a report issued on February 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Based on Palo Alto Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $73.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan.