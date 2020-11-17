Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

In a report released yesterday, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 39.6% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and Anchiano Therapeutics.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Based on Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.66 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MIST in relation to earlier this year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics based on clinically-validated mechanisms for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. It designs and develops a rapid-onset nasal spray with Etripamil. The company was founded by Philippe Douville and Philippe Lamarre in 2005 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.