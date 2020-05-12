Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler maintained a Buy rating on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.45, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.2% and a 76.5% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aptose Biosciences, Homology Medicines, and Fate Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.25.

Based on Marker Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $213.2K and GAAP net loss of $5.08 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $136 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MRKR in relation to earlier this year.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which specializes in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.