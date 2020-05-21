Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 46.5% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kadmon Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.00, which is a 182.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Kadmon Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.74 million and GAAP net loss of $29.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $241K and had a net profit of $3.59 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine. The company was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.