Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Intuit (INTU)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Buy rating on Intuit (INTU) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $269.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 54.9% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuit is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $311.18, a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Based on Intuit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion and net profit of $240 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.5 billion and had a net profit of $189 million.

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner.