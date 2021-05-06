Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on InterDigital (IDCC)

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on InterDigital (IDCC), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

InterDigital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.50.

Based on InterDigital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $90.79 million and GAAP net loss of $1.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $102 million and had a net profit of $13.75 million.

InterDigital, Inc. engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology. It also offers digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company was founded by Seligsohn I. Sherwin in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.