Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Integra Lifesciences (IART)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Buy rating on Integra Lifesciences (IART) on January 15 and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.5% and a 50.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Medtronic, ConforMIS, and MannKind.

Integra Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $65.09 and a one-year low of $45.07. Currently, Integra Lifesciences has an average volume of 378.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IART in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments.