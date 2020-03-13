Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Identiv (INVE)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Buy rating on Identiv (INVE) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.42, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Axon Enterprise, and Turtle Beach.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Identiv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.04 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Identiv has an average volume of 57.65K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INVE in relation to earlier this year.

Identiv, Inc. engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification products. It operates through the Premises and Identity segments.