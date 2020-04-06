Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report released today, George Iwanyc from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -14.1% and a 24.3% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceragon Networks, Juniper Networks, and Pure Storage.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, representing a 30.7% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.60 and a one-year low of $7.43. Currently, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average volume of 11.29M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a broad portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions. The Intelligent Edge segment comprises of enterprise networking and security solutions for businesses of any size, offering secure connectivity for campus and branch environments, operating under the Aruba brand. The Financial Services segment offers investment solutions, such as leasing, financing, information technology consumption, utility programs and asset management services. The Corporate Investments segment includes Hewlett Packard Labs and certain business incubation projects. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More on HPE: