Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Epizyme (EPZM)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Epizyme (EPZM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.72, close to its 52-week high of $27.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 49.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Anchiano Therapeutics, Miragen Therapeutics, and Soleno Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epizyme is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.86, implying a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.82 and a one-year low of $8.98. Currently, Epizyme has an average volume of 1.01M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engage in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer. It also develops pinometostat for genetically defined acute leukemia, and EZM8266 for sickle cell disease. The company was founded by Robert Horvitz and Zhang Yi on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on EPZM: