Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) today and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $415.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 69.3% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Yum China Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domino’s Pizza is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $416.00, representing a 3.6% upside. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $446.00 price target.

Based on Domino’s Pizza’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.36 billion and net profit of $152 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $920 million and had a net profit of $119 million.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises of a network of franchised stores. The Supply Chain segment operates regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers. The company was founded by James Monaghan and Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.