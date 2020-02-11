Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Covanta Holding (CVA)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Covanta Holding (CVA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 57.5% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

Covanta Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

Based on Covanta Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $465 million and net profit of $14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $500 million and had a net profit of $9 million.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy and related waste transport & disposal and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale Energy-from-Waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.