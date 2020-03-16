Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report issued on March 12, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Cambium Networks.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.43, which is a 46.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Cisco Systems’ market cap is currently $159.6B and has a P/E ratio of 14.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.49.

