Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Chemed (CHE)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Chemed (CHE), with a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $481.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 73.5% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chemed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $602.50.

Chemed’s market cap is currently $7.67B and has a P/E ratio of 30.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 77.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHE in relation to earlier this year.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers. The Roto-Rooter segment includes plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.