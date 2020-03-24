Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on BorgWarner (BWA)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on BorgWarner (BWA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.15, close to its 52-week low of $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and Twin Disc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BorgWarner with a $39.86 average price target, implying a 95.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

BorgWarner’s market cap is currently $4.37B and has a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.72.

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The Drivetrain segment focuses in the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.