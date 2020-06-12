Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Buy rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BJ’s Restaurants is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.33.

Based on BJ’s Restaurants’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $255 million and GAAP net loss of $4.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $291 million and had a net profit of $12.86 million.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.