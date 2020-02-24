Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Barnes Group (B)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Buy rating on Barnes Group (B) today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Roper Technologies.

Barnes Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.25.

Barnes Group’s market cap is currently $3.36B and has a P/E ratio of 21.97. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of B in relation to earlier this year.

Barnes Group, Inc. engages in providing engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the following two Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force & motion control, automation and engineered components business units.