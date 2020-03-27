Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on aTyr Pharma (LIFE) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.08, close to its 52-week low of $2.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 39.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

aTyr Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.08 and a one-year low of $2.13. Currently, aTyr Pharma has an average volume of 366.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIFE in relation to earlier this year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. aTyr Pharma was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.