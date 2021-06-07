Oppenheimer Maintains a Buy Rating on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 39.7% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alpine Immune Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00, implying a 98.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Alpine Immune Sciences’ market cap is currently $230.8M and has a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALPN in relation to earlier this year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies therapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory disorders. It offers Immunotherapy, Immune Synapse, vIgD Platform Technology, and TIP Program. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.